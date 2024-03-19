Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.11.

NYSE AAN opened at $6.81 on Friday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 940.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

