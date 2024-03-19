AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $317.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

