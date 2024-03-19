AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
ABBV traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,429. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.51.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
