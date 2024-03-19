ABCMETA Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $480,618.18 and approximately $5.84 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005968 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00026814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00014946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,961.39 or 1.00050171 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010743 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00145132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000482 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

