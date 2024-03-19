abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (APEO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20 on April 26th

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:APEO opened at GBX 543.60 ($6.92) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 504.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.22. The company has a market capitalization of £835.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,354.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.37. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 545 ($6.94).

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

