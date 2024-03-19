Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 475,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.