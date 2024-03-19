Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.6% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 1.1 %

ACN traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.68. 880,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a one year low of $250.01 and a one year high of $387.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

