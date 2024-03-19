ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Down to $28.63

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $27.75. ACM Research shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 723,652 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. Benchmark upped their price target on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $2,732,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 591,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $2,732,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 591,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,008.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,550,548.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,572 over the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

