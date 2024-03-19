Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Acme United has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSE ACU opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $145.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. Acme United has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 9.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acme United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acme United by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 80.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

