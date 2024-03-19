Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 363.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

