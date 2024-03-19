Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,883 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,839. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.74. The firm has a market cap of $234.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.