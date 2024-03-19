Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,800 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 7.2 %

NYCB stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

