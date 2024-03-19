Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,439 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Graco by 74.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $253,283.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,917.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,262 shares of company stock worth $5,450,667 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

