Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aflac by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,676,000 after acquiring an additional 348,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $5,237,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 472,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,944. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $86.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

