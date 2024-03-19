Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Agilysys stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,910.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,129,669 shares of company stock valued at $91,964,394 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 31.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

