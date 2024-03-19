Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Short Interest Update

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.05. 289,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,696. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Air Lease by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $58,077,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $46,494,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

