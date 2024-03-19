Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.69

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 13036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ATSG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $767.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.