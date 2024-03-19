Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Alarm.com has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $77.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $708,087.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $708,087.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,181 shares of company stock valued at $7,671,763 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,119,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

