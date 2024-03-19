Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 12,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.6 %

ALB stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.28. 992,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.30. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

