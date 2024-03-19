Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Critical Contrast

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics -990.43% -47.56% -35.64% Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -29.45% -24.24%

Volatility & Risk

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bolt Biotherapeutics and Aldeyra Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 493.57%. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 332.75%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $5.73 million 7.89 -$88.10 million ($1.89) -0.63 Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.54 million ($0.64) -4.48

Aldeyra Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bolt Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Bolt Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-2034, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

