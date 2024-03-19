Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 43,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,032,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

