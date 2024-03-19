Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.92. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 614,231 shares.

Specifically, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,710 shares of company stock worth $206,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 12.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

