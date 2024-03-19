Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 1-Year High at $271.25

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 271.25 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.33), with a volume of 1062121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.50 ($4.37).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 330.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 293.74.

Insider Transactions at Allianz Technology Trust

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson purchased 5,000 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £16,100 ($20,496.50). In other news, insider Simon Davis acquired 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £9,946.53 ($12,662.67). Also, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £16,100 ($20,496.50). Insiders have bought a total of 13,486 shares of company stock worth $4,156,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

