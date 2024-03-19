Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 138.38% from the stock’s previous close.
ALLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
