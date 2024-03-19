Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Director Sells $87,300.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) Director James Buchan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,995.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. 31,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of -0.72.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
