Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,732,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,604,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.72. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

