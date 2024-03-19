Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.59. 9,085,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,575,859. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

