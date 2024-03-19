Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$52.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.72.

AIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$51.50 to C$52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark raised Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Altus Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AIF

Insider Activity

Altus Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

TSE:AIF opened at C$50.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 231.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$59.32.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.0799508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.