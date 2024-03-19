Alvotech (ALVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Alvotech to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Alvotech stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alvotech by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 180,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alvotech by 11,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alvotech by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Alvotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

