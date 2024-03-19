ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.20. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 84,816 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

