American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $791.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.27. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $72,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.