Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

AMGN stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.27. The company had a trading volume of 735,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,645. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

