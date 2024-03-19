Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.67. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Further Reading

