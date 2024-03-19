Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.29. 648,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.03 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

