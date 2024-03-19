Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.72. 3,176,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,461. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.