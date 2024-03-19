Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTT stock remained flat at $21.02 on Tuesday. 34,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

