Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.05 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 4.2% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $35,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,299,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. 1,636,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

