Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.99. The company had a trading volume of 110,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,536. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.66 and a 200 day moving average of $228.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

