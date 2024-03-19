Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 249,024 Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 249,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,000. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSST. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS GSST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 31,598 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

