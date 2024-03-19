Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 372,002 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,002 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.81% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPEM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,975. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $54.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

