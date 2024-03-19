Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,136 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131,386 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 213,127 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIDU traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.82. 30,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,299. The company has a market cap of $895.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

