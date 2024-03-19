ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 538,400 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 589,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 234.1 days.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF remained flat at $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.
About ams-OSRAM
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ams-OSRAM
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.