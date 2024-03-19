Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $206.26 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $191.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.92. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,833,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,888,000 after buying an additional 1,640,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.