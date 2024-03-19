Analysts Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Target Price at $19.78

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Driven Brands stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,886,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 326,760 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $49,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Driven Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,408,000 after buying an additional 72,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

