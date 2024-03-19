Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) PT at $145.20

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $895,975.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,201.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock worth $8,549,837 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $141.57 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $143.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

