Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Up 7.3% in February

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 14th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ANVS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 28,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,876. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Annovis Bio has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annovis Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annovis Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

ANVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Annovis Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

