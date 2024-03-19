APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $44.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APA

Institutional Trading of APA

APA Trading Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,050,000 after acquiring an additional 924,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. APA has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APA will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.