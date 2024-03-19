Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.11

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.11 and last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 10282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.31.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

