Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 32.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $806,608.63 and approximately $190.17 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00091524 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00017585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.