Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Up 0.7%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.37 and last traded at $174.97. 15,656,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 60,600,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after buying an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.